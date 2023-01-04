Henderson Fire Department offers free lifesaving skills training

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is offering a free class for community members to learn basic lifesaving skills. The "First Six Community Lifesaver Training" will take place on Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henderson Fire Training Center (401 Parkson Rd) and February 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, during the in-person training, attendees will learn hands-only CPR, how to use an AED, emergency bleeding control, and how to use the PulsePoint app.

The class is free to attend, but registration is required. Those interested can register online by visiting cityofhenderson.com.