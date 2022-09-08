Henderson Fire Department hiring Paramedic Ambulance Operators

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Fire Department is hiring for Paramedic Ambulance Operators.

According to HFD Paramedic Ambulance Operators are specialized positions within the fire department dedicated to providing advanced life support for all medical and fire-related calls involving patient treatment.

PAOs work four 9.5-hour shifts with units in service every day between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Additionally, PAO is a union-represented position. Applicants who complete the HFD Paramedic Academy and internship will receive a robust benefits package and be part of the Public Employees' Retirement System according to the HFD.

The application for PAO is open until Oct. 3.