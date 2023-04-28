Henderson Fire Department hiring firefighers, firefighter-paramedics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hiring period is now open within the Henderson Fire Department (HFD) for both firefighters and firefighter-paramedic positions.

The department has positions across the 12 existing, and one upcoming, fire stations in their Henderson jurisdiction.

Maddie Skains with the City of Henderson says, "applicants interested in becoming a Henderson Firefighter or Firefighter-Paramedic will uphold the HFD’s vision of being America’s premier fire department through its mission to provide exceptional public services because people matter."

Applications are being accepted until May 10.

More information can be found on Join Henderson Fire.