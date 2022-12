LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Fire Department told KTNV that the structure fire they reported to this morning is now fatal.

The fire department initially responded to a structure fire located at 404 Cattail Circle at 10:33 a.m. Responders arrived to the single house fire.

"One male was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," said a Henderson public information officer. "There is no other information at this time. It is still being investigated."