HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Fire Department evacuated an Amazon distribution center after receiving reports of a "bad odor" in the building.

HFD received a call about a possible chemical spill at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, but HFD would later find it was a non-toxic bug repellent.

HFD says everyone was back inside the building by 10 a.m.

Channel 13 reached out to Amazon, though no one was available for comment.