Henderson elementary school cheer squad wins back-to-back national titles

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A Henderson elementary school cheer squad is not just raising the bar; they’re flipping over it.

The Green Valley Christian School Elementary cheer team is celebrating two undefeated seasons and back-to-back national championships. The team is comprised of 2nd to 5th graders.

They may be small in size, but their spirit is larger than life.

“I feel very proud of me and my teammates,” said Amelia, a 4th grader on the squad.

Coaches Aleisha Curry and Ashley Advent said months of dedication and maximum effort got the Guardians to this point.

“They competed almost every single weekend between January and February leading up until nationals,” Advent said.

“They don’t quit, they don’t stop,” Curry said. “They didn’t stop coming to practice; they didn’t quit in practice even if we’re all tired and hurt and sad and exhausted. They still tried, and that speaks a lot to how they won that national championship.”

Through the cheers and the tears, a lot of character is built in the long hours.

“Maybe your friends are hanging out with each other on the weekends and you’re at a cheer competition, but they learn there are things to work for, things that are worth more than others to you, and it’s OK to have different priorities than people,” Curry said.

A lot of lessons are also learned along the way.

“The things I’ve learned is to trust my friends and push myself to do better,” Amelia said.

“There’s practices that don’t go your way, and you have to come back with that positive mindset that we can be better, were going to make it better,” Advent said. “And that carries throughout your whole life.”

The cheer squad now plans to work toward a third national title.

“We’ve had two undefeated seasons now, going for a three-peat. We’re ready!” Curry said.