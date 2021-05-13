Henderson driver killed in crash Wednesday night

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On May 12 at approximately 11:46 P.M., the City of Henderson Police and Fire responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to a collision involving two vehicles.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2017 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Stephanie approaching the intersection at West Warm Springs Road. A white 2019 Penske International truck was traveling eastbound on West Warm Springs Road turning onto northbound Stephanie Street.

The driver of the Honda failed to stop at the steady red signal and collided into the Penske International truck.

Impairment and speed are considered factors in this incident. The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased on scene.

Traffic in the area of West Warm Springs and Stephanie Street was diverted for approximately four hours while fatal accident investigators conducted their investigation.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The crash is being investigated as the fourth accident-related fatality for 2021. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.