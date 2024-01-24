Watch Now
Henderson DMV will be closing to make way for new, bigger building

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Department of Motor Vehicles office could be closing in the next few years to make way for a new, bigger building, according to a Nevada DMV spokesperson.

The building will remain open in the meantime until construction plans for the new location are finalized, so those with appointments don't need to worry. The new building is expected to open in the Silverado Rancho area in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The new building will be larger to allow more walk-in customers, a spokesperson told Channel 13. They added, "We are also in stages of a transformation effort to bring more services online than ever before."

Both of these efforts aim to reduce wait times and allow customers to access the DMV at any time, in any place.

