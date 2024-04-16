Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Henderson couple injured during home invasion on Robbers Roost Avenue

Crime Scene
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 01:07:56-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Two people in Henderson were injured during a weekend home invasion, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A man broke into the home of a couple on Robbers Roost Avenue on April 13 and assulted them, police say.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found and arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Phillip Richardson, still in the house. The couple was transported to an area hospital.

Richardson was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for the following crimes:

  • 1 count of Burglary
  • 1 count of Home Invasion
  • 1 count of Robbery w/ a Deadly Weapon (DW)
  • 1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm
  • 1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm (Elderly Enhancement)
  • 2 counts of Trespass

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH