Henderson couple injured during home invasion on Robbers Roost Avenue

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Two people in Henderson were injured during a weekend home invasion, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A man broke into the home of a couple on Robbers Roost Avenue on April 13 and assulted them, police say.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found and arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Phillip Richardson, still in the house. The couple was transported to an area hospital.

Richardson was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for the following crimes:



1 count of Burglary

1 count of Home Invasion

1 count of Robbery w/ a Deadly Weapon (DW)

1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm

1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm (Elderly Enhancement)

2 counts of Trespass

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.