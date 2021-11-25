Henderson closes some park playgrounds, restrooms due to increased vandalism

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Henderson announced the temporary closure of some park playgrounds and restrooms on Wednesday, citing increased vandalism.

A photo from the Henderson Police Department's Facebook page shows what appears to be multiple sections of artificial grass ripped out at one playground, exposing the sub-base beneath.

"We work hard to provide beautiful parks and spaces for our community to enjoy," officials stated. "Unfortunately, as you can see from this photo, not everyone has manners."

As a result, police are increasing patrols at various parks and announced the following closures:

The Avellino Park playground will be closed through February for repairs to damaged equipment. Restrooms at the park will be locked from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, police said.

Restrooms at Paradise Pointe Park will be closed "until further notice."

Police also asked that residents contact them to report any dangerous activity at local parks.

