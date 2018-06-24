Henderson Capriotti's catches fire twice in the same day

Bryce Riley
6:55 PM, Jun 23, 2018
HENDERSON (KTNV) - A Capriotti's Sandwich Shop near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway caught fire twice within the same day on Saturday.

The first fire happened around 4:43 a.m., where Clark County firefighters responded to a "high" level structure fire. Damage was largely contained to the sandwich shop.

Then at 4:26 p.m., both Clark County and Henderson firefighters responded to another reported fire in the same location. No injuries were reported.

Damage has not been estimated, and investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

