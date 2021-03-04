Henderson-based Parler drops lawsuit, files new one against Amazon

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson-based social media company Parler has dropped one lawsuit but filed another against Amazon Web Services.

The network, which is popular with conservatives, did not give a reason.

Parler accuses AWS of "deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct."

It is suing Amazon after it was kicked off the company's cloud hosting platform in January, effectively shutting down the site.

At the time Amazon said it was because of violent speech on their network. Parler's services were restored in February.

A spokesperson for Amazon says the new lawsuit has no merit.