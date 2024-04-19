Henderson Animal Shelter running out of kennels

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Henderson Animal Shelter is asking for the public's help after running out of kennels.

The shelter said owners have been surrendering their animals non-stop this week and the kennels filled up within three days.

They are asking the public to hold off on surrendering your pets for the time being. They are also asking for people to adopt animals and if you can't adopt, consider fostering an animal to help officials get some dogs out of the shelter.

