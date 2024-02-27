Henderson Animal Shelter pausing dog intakes due to canine influenza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With multiple cases of confirmed and/or suspected cases of canine influenza, dog intakes are now restricted at Henderson Animal Shelter.

Three positive cases, two negative, and 14 pending tests are under monitoring at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control offices. They also say 31 dogs are currently receiving treatment for the illness.

In total, the shelter has 75 dogs on site and 24 in foster care. In two weeks, the shelter will return to normal operations. In the meantime they will continue cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

Once all the dogs are healthy and cleared, they will be ready for adoption.