Henderson accountant sentenced to 13 months for tax fraud, bribery schemes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for his role in bribery and tax fraud conspiracies, according to the Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, Dustin M. Lewis of Henderson — a certified public accountant employed by Las Vegas-based accounting firm L.L. Bradford & Company — was sentenced for conspiring with a public official and paid more than $150,000 in "bribes and kickbacks." Court documents reveal that the public official was with the U.S. Dept. of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation, and in exchange for those payments, the official would award government contracts to L.L. Bradford.

Lewis and his co-conspirator also conspired to file a false 2013 corporate tax return and other tax forms on behalf of six business entities that collectively claimed over $11 million in fraudulent business deductions. Lewis’ conduct caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $1.5 million.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon for the District of Nevada ordered Lewis to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $704,002 in restitution.

The court also ordered a criminal forfeiture money judgment against Lewis in the amount of $704,002.