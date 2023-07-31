Helping students deal with the anxiety of going back to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students head back to the classroom next week. Some are nervous about meeting new teachers, making friends or going to all new schools.

To help, Channel 13's Joe Moeller spoke with a local expert about how to help valley children feel better.

LITTLE NERVOUS

"A little bit nervous," says 7-year-old, Nova.

The valley student says she's not ready to go back to school.

"I'm just scared to go in different grades... New teachers, new grades," says Nova.

Her dad says he's been talking to Nova for months to help her feel better.

"So we're always saying, Remember, we're going in the second grade. We're going to have a new teacher. How do you feel about that?" says her dad, James.

He goes on to say, "Most important thing would be for her to just understand that she can talk with us."

"We should be allowing for a safe place at home where children can say mom or dad, I feel anxious," says Dr. Sid Khurana, Medical Director at Nevada Mental Health.

IT'S NORMAL

He says it's important to remember being nervous about school is very common.

"It's absolutely normal for children of any grade to be having anxiety about returning to school," says Dr. Khurana.

The most important thing Dr. Khurana says parents can do... is simply listen.

"Be there and validate. We cannot validate enough in our society," says Dr. Khurana.

Khurana says sharing stories from your own school experiences can also be helpful.

"In my opinion, the way to approach it, to normalize it and say, when I was a kid, I had that as well. And then they look to the parent figures or your older brother or sister also had it. So you validate it and then you normalize it," says Dr. Khurana.

COPING TOOLS

Once you've helped them feel better, it's important to provide tools for coping. Remind them to breathe. Talk to a teacher if they're feeling anxious and let them know it's important to acknowledge how they're feeling.

"Say, Oh boy, I'm anxious. Boy, I didn't realize this thing. Just even saying that out loud, it releases the anxiety and it decreases the tension," says Dr. Khurana.

When all else fails, just remind your child you're there when they need you.

"You know I'm a phone call away. I'm there for you," says Dr. Khurana.