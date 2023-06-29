HELP2O water drive collects donations at Las Vegas Aviators games through July 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While buying a hot dog and nachos at the concession stand at the Las Vegas Aviators game, fans can also donate a couple of bucks to raise money for the HELP2O water drive, a life-saving initiative providing water to unhoused individuals over the summer.

“We have more people, more families out on the street that need this water,” said Abby Quinn, Chief Community Relations Officer with HELP of Southern Nevada.

Quinn has worked with the non-profit for 16 years and has seen a shift in the demographics of the homeless population in Southern Nevada.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in our homeless families coming to us living in their vehicles; living on the streets,” Quinn said. “Pre-pandemic, we, maybe, had 44 minors in programing, now we have over 400.”

In its 12th consecutive year, the HELP2O water drive is one of the many initiatives Help of Southern Nevada organize when temperatures start to rise. Once again, the Las Vegas Aviators are partnering with the non-profit. While they’ve already reached their donation goal, they continue collecting cases of water and monetary donations at their concession stands during the six-game homestead against the Round Rock Express through July 3.

Fans who can’t attend the game can still drop off cases of water at HELP’s Framing Hope Warehouse located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road, open Monday -Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 4.

Monetary donations are also accepted online at https://www.helpsonv.org/events.