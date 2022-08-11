Helicopter ambulance crews continue life saving work amid monsoon uncertainty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mercy Air crews in Las Vegas said they've been trying not to fly near storms during the active Monsoon, but said when people are in a serious emergency requiring their help, they've pledged to reach patients fast.

Wednesday, the crew returned to base from a multi-car crash in California complicated by high winds, heavy rains, and lightning.

Flight Paramedic Carlos Fonseca said the team of three can't quit during nasty weather because ground transport is often insufficient during emergencies spanning long distances.

"It's definitely a different dynamic with the weather," he said.

Fonseca said his team trains religiously during 24 hour shifts to prepare for nearly every curve ball including monsoon storms.

"What's interesting is, throughout the day, we may know there's thunderstorms coming," he said. "We just don't know exactly where."

Pilot Bill Langholz said most of the preparation for each flight doesn't involve training.

Langholz said ensuring the aircraft is flight ready by checking every inch of it before each take-off is key.

"Just general condition, that nothing has changed from day to day," he said.

Langholz said a five man maintenance team ensured the craft can fly 165 miles an hour, fast enough to cross Las Vegas end-to-end in roughly 10 minutes, across their coverage area spanning a 150 mile radius from Death Valley to the Grand Canyon.

"I have a huge commitment," he said. "And that's primarily to my crew and to their families that I bring them home safe every day."

Fonseca said the team at Mercy Air would happily continue to dodge storms while saving lives to ensure Lake Mead gets a boost in water levels from the rain dropping across the region.

"The drive is that we do a great job," he said. "That we honestly save lives."