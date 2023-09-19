Watch Now
Heavy police presence in southwest area as officers respond to 'suicidal subject call'

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 9:08 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 00:09:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has a heavy police presence in the southwest area Monday night.

Police said they are on scene at the 7300 block of W. Cactus Avenue near Buffalo Drive past Blue Diamond Road. Police are responding to a "suicidal subject call" that came in around 6:15 p.m.

"Patrol units have made contact with a subject armed with a firearm and are currently attempting to establish dialogue," police said.

Police said there have been no reported injuries since 9 p.m.

KTNV will provide more information as Las Vegas police release it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

