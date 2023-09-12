Heaven Can Wait will offer free dog vaccination clinic later this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heaven Can Wait Animal Society will be offering free vaccines to protect dogs from contagious and deadly viruses during a clinic later this month.

The clinic is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023, at the Bob Price Recreation Center on 2050 Bonnie Lane in Las Vegas.

“Thanks to Galaxy Gaming and Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Francesca Fulciniti, Executive Director of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and support the health and wellness of community pets.”

Each pre-registered dog will receive a 5-in-1 vaccination and an additional rabies shot, which event organizers say would normally cost pet owners around $200. A licensed veterinary technician will also examine each pet before vaccination and monitor the pet in case of an allergic reaction.

“This clinic is important not only for the dogs but also for the community,” said Fulciniti. “Deadly diseases like parvovirus, distemper, and rabies can be easily prevented with these vaccinations. We encourage pet owners to make appointments and bring in their pets.”

There is a limit of two dogs per person, and dogs must be brought in with a sturdy collar and leash, along with any previous vaccination records.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 702-655-4800.