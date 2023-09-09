Heat-related complaints to Nevada OSHA spike more than 50% so far in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The record-breaking heat has caused an uptick in state labor complaints, according to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to Nevada OSHA, there were 384 heat-related complaints filed so far this year. In 2022, that number was 254.

If you compare the month of July, there’s a clearer picture of how the all-time high heat affected Nevada’s workers across all industries. In 2022, the number of heat-related complaints was 86. This year, there were 234.

OSHA reports many of the complaints were from indoor workers.

Robert Diaz, an organizer with Sheet Metal Workers Local 88; a labor union mostly representing heating, ventilation and air conditioning workers, said this summer’s heat was harsh especially for people who work indoors.

“We see the guys exposed to the heat even driving down the highways,” said Diaz. “I think who we forget about are those who have broken air conditioning, air conditioning not available to them inside of warehouses, or even construction houses for that matter, as they glass up the outside, you forget there’s not air moving inside there.”

Victoria Carreon is an administrator at the Division of Industrial Relations, which oversees OSHA. She said when OSHA receives a complaint, the agency can either conduct an on-site investigation or send a letter of inquiry to the employer asking for details.

“For example, there is a requirement that water must be provided to employees at the worksite,” said Carreon. “So, if we were to see that there’s an allegation that water is not being provided, then that may also contribute to us deciding to go out and actually do an inspection.”

But at this time, Carreon said there are no other requirements or regulations in place related to heat protections.

This past legislative session, Nevada state lawmakers discussed Senate Bill 427, which would have added more protections for people working in the heat. The bill passed the Senate but died in the Assembly.

It would have required employers to develop a written heat illness prevention plan and would protect employees exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some recommendations OSHA has for employers to keep their employees safe from the heat include:



Developing a plan to address heat illness on their work site

Train employees on heat

Ensure procedures are in place where the employer will be notified when someone is experiencing a medical emergency

In 2022, Nevada OSHA adopted the federal National Emphasis Program which was aimed at getting employers knowledgeable and provide outreach about heat.

But this program did not enforce regulations.