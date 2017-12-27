23 states showing widespread flu outbreaks

The CDC says that flu activity in Florida is currently just one level below what's considered 'widespread'.
Haven't gotten the flu shot yet? This map should give you a good reason:
The number of states reporting widespread flu activity jumped from 12 to 23, the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza at clinical laboratories went from 8.4% to 14.0%, and the percentage of people seeking outpatient care for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased from 2.7% to 3.5% over last week’s report, according to the CDC.
The CDC says that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician or your county health department.
According to the CDC's definition, influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle or body aches
Headaches
Fatigue (tiredness)
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. * It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.
Widespread influenza activity was reported by 23 states:
Alabama
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Connecticut
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New York
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
South Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Wisconsin
Regional influenza activity was reported by Puerto Rico and 23 states:
Alaska
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Iowa
Kansas
Maine
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Vermont
Washington
Wyoming
Local influenza activity was reported by the District of Columbia and four states:
Delaware
Hawaii
Utah
West Virginia
Sporadic activity was reported by the U.S. Virgin Islands. Guam did not report. Geographic spread data show how many areas within a state or territory are seeing flu activity.