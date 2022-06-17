Health officials prepare for FDA approval of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada State Immunization Program is currently working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities, and medical providers to be ready to distribute pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, if approved.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will provide final recommendations on the use of the vaccine this weekend. Following that discussion, Western States Scientific Safety Review Workshop, which includes representatives from Nevada, California, Oregon, and more, will meet to review and provide additional guidance.

Pfizer’s three-shot vaccine series would cover children 6 months through 4 years of age, while the Moderna two-shot series would be for children 6 months through 5 years of age. However, the Moderna vaccines for 6 to 11-year-olds and 12 to 17-year-olds are still under review.

Through the review process, State officials have worked with vaccinating providers to prepare for these new populations to be eligible for the vaccine, and doses have been ordered so state providers are prepared when recommendations are received.

The Nevada State Immunization Program will distribute the vaccine and provide technical guidance to vaccinators when approved.

Emergency Use Authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5 to 11 was recommended in November 2021. As of this week, 23 percent of Nevadans aged 5 to 11 have initiated vaccination.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services encourages families to speak with a trusted health care provider about vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available statewide.

For more information, go to NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 800-401-0946.