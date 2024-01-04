Watch Now
Southern Nevada health officials bracing for late-January COVID-19 surge

Health officials are on high alert as a new surge of COVID-19 is expected to peak in late January following Christmas and New Year celebrations. Our Shakeria Hawkins tells us more.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 04, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health officials are on high alert as a new surge of COVID-19 is expected to peak in late January following Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reveals a historical trend of peaks in COVID-19 cases during January and July.

Over 30 days, Clark County has witnessed an average of 127 COVID-19 cases. Recent CDC data indicates an increase in nationwide spread and hospitalizations, with reported virus-related deaths rising by 10%. Nationally, the new variant, JN.1, constitutes 44.2% of new cases. Doctors recommend going back to the basics to limit spread.

"Wash your hands, use sanitizer before and after meeting people, and avoid touching high-risk or frequently touched areas," advises Dr. Raj P. Kotak, Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Carrollwood.

The Southern Nevada Health District emphasizes the importance of getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine, even for healthy individuals. Doctors also recommend avoiding large crowds and wearing masks.

The health district offers free testing, and appointments can be booked on their website.

