Health district reports several new cases of mpox in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven new cases of mpox — the disease formerly known as "monkeypox" — have emerged in Southern Nevada, according to a new report from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The most recent case in Southern Nevada was reported at the end of August, and health officials say cases had been significantly declining at that time.

Clark County reported its first case of mpox in June 2022, and as of Nov. 1, 2023, the total number of cases reported is over 300.

Health officials encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated, including those who have had contact with someone who may have mpox.

Those eligible to get the vaccine include:



Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender or nonbinary people who in the past 6 months have had one of the following:

A new diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted diseases. More than one sex partner. Sex at a commercial sex venue. Sex in association with a large public event in a geographic area where mpox transmission is occurring.

Sexual partners of people with the risks described above.

People who anticipate experiencing any of the above.

People who had close physical contact with someone known or suspected of having mpox in the last 14 days (could include a sexual partner or someone in the household).

People informed by the Health District that they are a close contact of someone with mpox.

The readily available two-dose series vaccine is safe and effective at lowering the risk of getting mpox as well as the severity of symptoms if people do get sick. The vaccine can also help prevent mpox if given within 14 days after exposure.

In Clark County, a total of 11,300 mpox vaccines have been administered. Those who have received their first dose of the vaccine should get their second dose 28 days later or as soon as possible if it is past 28 days to receive the maximum protection the vaccine can provide. Health District and community clinic location information is available at www.snhd.info/monkeypox.

The mpox virus is spread through close physical contact with a person who is sick. Although it is less likely, mpox can also be spread by touching objects that have been used by someone with mpox and not disinfected, such as clothing or bedding.

In Clark County, the mpox outbreak has mostly impacted the LGBTQ+ community; however, anyone can get mpox. Infections with the virus can cause a rash that may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, headache and respiratory symptoms. A person with mpox may experience all of these or only a few symptoms.

More information about mpox is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at CDC|Mpox.