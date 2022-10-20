Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Health district reports first monkeypox-related death in Clark County

Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Monkeypox
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 16:21:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the first monkeypox-related death of a recently diagnosed Clark County resident.

Health officials say the patient was a male over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions whose death was attributed to other causes.

“This is a tragic situation, and our sympathies are with his family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Health District.

The Health District is reminding the public that anyone can get monkeypox; however, people who are immunocompromised are at greater risk for serious illness and complications if infected with the virus.

As of Tuesday, the Health District is reporting 270 confirmed and probable cases in Clark County, including the individual who recently died, and an estimated 7,055 administered doses of the vaccine.

Related: Experts warn of more rapid monkeypox spread at LGBTQ Center town hall

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH