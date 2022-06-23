LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National HIV Testing Day is Monday, June 27, and the Southern Nevada Health District and the Southern Nevada HIV Awareness Consortium will provide free HIV testing throughout the day at community locations.

The theme of this year’s observance is “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”

The pandemic brought topics of self-care and mental health to the forefront, and this year’s theme stresses the need for individual and community actions to protect and promote physical and mental health.

“Getting tested for HIV is easy, convenient and recommended for everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 at least once as part of a routine health care exam,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“In addition to testing, we also offer resources to help people reduce their risk of getting HIV, and treatment and access to resources for those with HIV that help them live longer, healthier lives,” Dr. Leguen said.

Early diagnosis is critical for people with HIV so that they can benefit from antiretroviral therapy (ART). ART reduces HIV levels in the bloodstream, reduces HIV-related illnesses, and lowers the risk of transmitting HIV to intimate partners. With ART, HIV-positive people can remain healthy for many years.

The Health District’s Linkage 2 Action mobile testing unit will be providing free HIV testing as well as information about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), safer sex kits and information at three Walgreens locations on Monday, June 27:

4470 E Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 9 a.m. – noon

1101 Las Vegas Blvd., S Las Vegas, NV 89104, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

1180 E Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89119, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Testing will also be available at the following locations:

First Person, 1200 S 4th St., Ste. 111, Las Vegas, NV 89104

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 702-380-8118

First Person, 200 E. Horizon Dr., Henderson, NV 89105

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 702-381-5858

TRAC-B Exchange, 6114 West Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., 702-840-6693

Henderson Equality, 1490 West Sunset Rd., Henderson NV 89014

12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 702-933-5544

The Center, 401 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89101

1 p.m. – 7 p.m., 702-733-9800

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) MEOW Wolf, 3215 S Rancho, Las Vegas, NV 89102

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., 702-862-8075 (AHF) or 866-636-9969 (MEOW Wolf)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), 3201 S. Maryland Pkwy. #218, Las Vegas, NV 89101

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., 702-862-8075

The Health District will offer free Express HIV testing from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sexual Health Clinic on 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

Visit the Sexual Health Clinic page on the Health District’s website for information about sexual health services.

