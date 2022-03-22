Health Check '22: Everyone is feeling the pressure, kids especially

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So many Americans are feeling the pressure these days. Between COVID, working from home, inflation and even the Russia-Ukraine war, many are feeling anxious.

In our Health Check '22 series, we're looking at some of this year's biggest impacts on our health. 13 Action News anchor Dave Courvoisier is looking at the state of our mental well-being.

"It was really bad. Like, I didn't know how to calm myself down," says Bryanna Arteaga.

Last year she noticed her anxiety was starting to get the best of her. The 15-year-old says she knew she needed help after breaking down at school one day.

FEELING OVERWHELMED

"I couldn't breathe, and I just kind of felt overwhelmed. So I like, I just couldn't. So I went to the bathroom and I started crying. I was like, well, why? Why am I feeling like this?" says Bryanna.

Bryanna turned to her mom for help and started attending an online group therapy session.

"They talked about mindfulness and ways to like deal with school, like school stress and home stress and friends and stuff," says Bryanna.

"The pandemic kind of had this chain reaction of things that were happening to people that would never normally think that they would ever experience that level of stress," says Patrick Rogers, Clinical Director of Behavioral Health at Nevada Health Centers.

He says the pandemic had a major impact on every demographic, but especially teenagers.

"I think the biggest effect was really on our high schoolers, on the adolescents again, because of that social piece, right? Kids want to fit into a group and all of a sudden there was no group to even be a part of," says Rogers.

As a result, Rogers says Nevada is experiencing an increase in teen drug and alcohol use and thoughts of suicide. The biggest issue is reaching the teens, as well as adults, who need help.

ACCESS PROBLEM

"Access has always been an issue for the Nevadans to get in, to see a behavioral health provider, get in and see one on time and consistently," says Rogers.

"Historically, Nevada among the states, has been one of the lowest in its budget for mental health. Is that still a challenge here?" asks Dave. "Absolutely. Nevada's ranked dead last. We're 51st in the nation since 2011," says Rogers.

Rogers says he feels the state's hands are tied as many programs are experiencing budget cuts, including behavioral health. But he says it's not just a lack of funding.

"It's a workforce issue as well," says Rogers.

To address that issue in the long-term, Rogers says recruiting programs are actively educating middle school, high school and college students about careers in the healthcare field.

"And again with the pandemic, if you think about it, there's more people that are actually seeking help," says Rogers.

Crisis Support Services of Nevada is one place where many are turning for support. Executive Director, Rachelle Pellissier, says their 24-hour hotline is experiencing an increase in escalated calls.

"When someone calls in, they are much closer to that eminent risk to themselves or someone else and we're having to deploy emergency services much more frequently," says Pellissier.

Just like Rogers, Pellissier says it's the youngest demographic that seems to have been hit the hardest.

"Our kids are struggling and we see it especially now," says Pellissier.

CALL OR TEXT

To reach those kids, Crisis Support Service staff and volunteers are willing to speak with and even text with anyone needing their help.

"They'll go into the bathroom at school and text us because they're depressed, they're anxious they're having a panic attack... What we've found is when we give kids our phone number, they use it," says Pellissier.

And that's the good news. More kids and adults are willing to seek assistance these days. Rogers says that's one of the highlights to come out of all of this.

"The pandemic for all the issues that it really caused, really opened our eyes as the general public, to an acceptance of what mental health really is," says Rogers.

Bryanna agrees and has a message for anyone considering reaching out.

"It's okay to not be okay, right... Let someone know, just talk to someone, and it really helps just to talk about it. Like if you keep it in, it's not going to make anything any better," says Bryanna.

If you or someone you know needs to talk, call Crisis Support Services of Nevada at (800) 273-8255 or text CARE to 839863. They're lines are open 24-hours a day, every day, offering free and confidential support.

