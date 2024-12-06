Have you seen this blanket while Black Friday shopping at the Galleria Mall?

Watch Now
$200 reward is offered if the "square" is located.
KTNV
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Help this Henderson family find their two-year-old son's special blanket.

Dori Martin's son calls it his "square." It is blue with a printed teddy bear pattern.

The family was shopping at the Galleria Mall on Black Friday between noon and 3 p.m. when they noticed their son's blanket was missing.

During those three hours, they visited three stores: Dillard's, Macy's, and Brad's Toys. Martin said he must have dropped it between those stores. She said her son can’t sleep without it; he takes it everywhere.

He goes and looks for it everywhere. It is just his comfort. We will offer a reward if we can get it back.
That's right— the family is offering a $200 reward if you can find his blanket.

“It would mean everything to us,” Martin said.

If you find this blanket, contact the family through this email: dori.martin90@yahoo.com

Watch the conversation with Dori Martin about her son's blanket:

