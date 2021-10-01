HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Las Vegas police need help to find 11 year old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 11-year-old Sierra Jimenez.

She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jimenez was last seen on Sept. 30 at about 9:30 p.m. near the 7200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd near the intersection with Warm Springs.

She is 5 foot 5 and 145 pounds, brown eyes, black/blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and carrying a zebra print backpack.

Anyone with information regarding SIERRA JIMENEZ and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.