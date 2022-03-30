Have you seen him? Las Vegas police seek missing, endangered 81-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking the public to help locate a missing, endangered 81-year-old man named Robert Dearinger.

Dearinger was last seen on Saturday near the 300 block of Foremaster Lane, in the area of Main Street and Owens Avenue northeast of downtown Las Vegas.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red and white stripes, and blue jeans, police said.

Dearinger stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair, and two tattoos on his arm: one of a frog and one of a tiger.

Police asked hospitals to check their registries to see if Dearinger is a patient. Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.