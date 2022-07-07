Las Vegas Hartland Mansion faces potential demolition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An iconic Las Vegas home could be on the edge of being demolished.

The Hartland Mansion, also known as "Mansion 54" is located east of the Arts District.

The home has been scheduled to be taken down after a new owner bought the property. According to the city, the owner has applied for a demolition permit

The owner will then have up to 180 days to make use of the permit to demolish the building.

The movie "Casino" and CeeLo Green's "All I Need Is Love" music video with the Muppets were filmed at the property.