Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Harry Reid International hosts career expo

Airport Career Expo
Harry Reid International Airport
On Thursday, the Clark County Department of Aviation is inviting prospective employees to learn about careers in a variety of fields.
Airport Career Expo
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 10:40:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer travel in the U.S. is hitting record numbers, and airlines and airports are experiencing turbulence when it comes to staffing shortages.

Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations of the world, and Harry Reid International Airport is hosting a career expo to fill positions in more than a dozen departments.

On Thursday, the Clark County Department of Aviation is inviting prospective employees to learn about careers in a variety of roles in customer service, finance, parking enforcement, airfield maintenance, custodial, human resources, and more.

Positions range from entry-level to technical to managerial.

Many of career paths offer benefits, job training and volunteer opportunities.

The career expo is on Zero Level in Terminal 3. Parking validation will be offered.

For more information, go to https://www.harryreidairport.com/Careers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH