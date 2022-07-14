Harry Reid International hosts career expo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer travel in the U.S. is hitting record numbers, and airlines and airports are experiencing turbulence when it comes to staffing shortages.

Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations of the world, and Harry Reid International Airport is hosting a career expo to fill positions in more than a dozen departments.

On Thursday, the Clark County Department of Aviation is inviting prospective employees to learn about careers in a variety of roles in customer service, finance, parking enforcement, airfield maintenance, custodial, human resources, and more.

Positions range from entry-level to technical to managerial.

Many of career paths offer benefits, job training and volunteer opportunities.

The career expo is on Zero Level in Terminal 3. Parking validation will be offered.

For more information, go to https://www.harryreidairport.com/Careers.