Harry Reid International Airport welcomes more international air service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, in April 2022, Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) will start nonstop service from 16 different carriers to 17 international destinations, including those in Mexico, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

The release continues saying after the two years suspension of all international air service to Las Vegas, LAS is marking a significant milestone in its recovery. The recent resumption of flights represents a near total restoration of the international nonstop service Las Vegas lost in 2020.

Here is a list of some carriers offering multiple international destinations:

AeroMexico

Copa Airlines

Frontier

Virgin Atlantic

Air Canada

Edelweiss

JetBlue

VivaAerobus

British Airways

Eurowings Discover

KLM

Volaris

Condor

Flair

Swoop

WestJet

“It is really special to see the continued return of world travel after losing all of our international service virtually overnight in 2020,” said Chris Jones, Harry Reid International Airport’s chief marketing officer. “We have seen a consistently strong demand for Las Vegas, and there is plenty of opportunity for the world to get here. In North America alone, there are nine different year-round routes for those wanting to come from Mexico or Canada, and Panama opens options for those coming from all over South America. And now, with the return of service from Germany and Switzerland,along with flights from the United Kingdom and Amsterdam, it couldn’t be easier for travelers from across Europe to visit Las Vegas.”

The release says the resumption of these international routes is crucial to the continued recovery of the Las Vegas economy, as foreign visitors tend to stay longer and spend approximately $300 more when visiting Las Vegas.