Harry Reid International Airport ranked #1 as air travel booms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This is Altamease’s first time in Las Vegas, and first time traveling since the pandemic.

"Mainly we came here for a wedding that’s going to take place at Planet Hollywood on Saturday," she said. "We plan on seeing the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and the new stadium."

Altamease is just one of many travelers coming to the entertainment capital of the world. According to travel website Simply Flying, Harry Reid International Airport ranked number 1 in fastest recovery since the pandemic. Clark County Commission recently reported that marketing offices in Canada, Mexico, the UK and Germany will reopen.

"What we’re seeing here heading into the summer is that Las Vegas remains a highly desirable destination. For people wanting to travel and looking to get away. We see that reflective in the number of seats coming into the market," Rajchel said.

Seats into the market means the total number of airplane seats arriving in Las Vegas, and the opportunity for people to come. This signifies that airlines are investing in flights into Las Vegas to meet demand.

Anthony Curtis with Las Vegas Advisor says that Las Vegas has a way of always staying afloat.

"Vegas is still Vegas. When you talk about the places that people pick to go, where they want to go once they're unleashed. Once they get out of the COVID jail, Las Vegas is always high on the list," Curtis said.

Despite this, inflation may cause some problems.

"Las Vegas is more affected by external economic pressures than before but it’s still more resilient than most. So I think we’re going to see a slow down in all of the great business we’ve been doing, but it’s not going to grind to a halt," Curtis said.

Representatives from Harry Reid International Airport say they are expecting an even bigger boom in July.