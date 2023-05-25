Harry Reid International Airport officials hosting job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airport officials from Harry Reid International Airport said they'll be hosting a job fair next week.

On June 1, the Clark County Department of Aviation is joining forces with more than 20 airport partners to host a Career Expo to fill vacancies. That includes food and beverage, retail groups, ground support, and baggage handlers.

The expo will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center - West Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Airport officials said many of the participating employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews and will be able to make job offers contingent on applicants passing background checks. They're also asking attendees to bring a current resume as well as two forms of ID to prepare for a potential background check.