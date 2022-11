LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flights have been delayed an average of 1 hour and 30 minutes due to weather at Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday night.

According to a release no destination-specific delays are being reported, but departing flight schedules may be impacted.

As of 8:59 p.m., there are nine canceled arrival flights and five canceled departure flights, according to harryreidairport.com.

Local weather updates can be seen on ktnv.com/weather.