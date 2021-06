LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harrah's Las Vegas has a new look thanks to a $200 million renovation.

Caesars Entertainment says the work included upgrades to more than 2,500 guest rooms, a remodeled casino floor with new LED marquees at the north and south entrances on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The company flipped the switch on the new purple lighting last week to mark the completion of the multi-year renovation of Harrah's flagship location in Las Vegas.