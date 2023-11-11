Hard Hat Lounge announces 're-re-opening' in honor of one-year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas favorite, the Hard Hat Lounge, announced its "re-re-opening" earlier this week, just in time for its one-year anniversary.

The iconic dive bar's owner, Frank Sidoris, a guitarist known for working with Slash and The Cab, has invited the community to celebrate the event with a block party from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Those 21 and over can enjoy a showcase of carnival-style games, a VGK jersey raffle, beer, burgers, and tots. Live music will also be present throughout the event with a three-band lineup.

“We are thrilled to re-re-open with a refresh under the hood,” Sidoris said. “We kept the 1960s charm without the grime, and for the first time in 60 years, Hard Hat has new plumbing, floors, and, more importantly, a new, fresh scent! We cannot wait to reopen our doors and have the community back in to enjoy.”

Earlier this year, the city's oldest dive bar closed for renovations and announced that the venue would be parting ways with its co-owner Robby Cunningham and Guerilla Pizza Co. Though, the iconic deep-dish Detriot pizzas may soon make a comeback in the Arts District.

The venue's re-re-opening will also see the introduction of partner Stay Tuned Burgers, which will offer single and double-patty specials, grilled cheese, tater tots, and vegan options. The menu will be served from noon to 2 a.m. daily.

“Three years ago, I began my research by tasting all sorts of smash burgers in LA, which inspired me to perfect my own version in my hometown of Vegas,” said Bobby Meader, founder of Stay Tuned Burgers. “Partnering with Frank at Hard Hat was naturally a perfect fit! I am so excited to bring my hand-ground meat burgers to complement the brews at this iconic bar.”

All beers, except specialty pours, will be served in 22oz mugs. Exciting activations include A-list guest bartenders, tap takeovers, and game nights. Hard Hat Lounge’s ongoing specials will include:



Happy Hour daily from noon to 4 p.m.

Industry Nights on Mondays with a live jazz band

Karaoke Wednesdays

All day, every day, $1 off drinks for construction workers

Hard Hat Lounge is located at 1675 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Hard Hat will be open from noon to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.