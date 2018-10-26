Happy Nevada Day: What do you know about Nevada?

The state of Nevada is celebrating its 154th birthday this year on Oct. 26. The state's birthday is technically on Oct. 31 but Nevada Day is the last Friday of October.

A huge parade is being held in Carson City to celebrate the day. There are no known celebrations in Las Vegas, but all state, county and city government offices are closed, along with most schools and libraries.

Here are some fun facts about Nevada:

Official State Bird: Mountain Bluebird

Nevada State Capital: Carson City

Official State Flower: Sagebrush

Official State Fish: Lahontan Cutthroat Trout

Official State Fossil: Ichthyosaur

Official State Tree: Single-Leaf Piñon & Bristlecone Pine

Official State Reptile: Desert Tortoise