Happy birthday 'Snickers!' Therapy dog inspires pet supply drives across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular therapy dog is celebrating his fifth birthday all while giving back to the community.

Palm Mortuary and King David Cemetery held a pet supply drive in honor of "Snickers."



Now through Oct. 31, you can drop off any pet supplies at both cemeteries.

Other organizations that attended the party tell us they are beyond thankful for the help.

"Snickers has done a lot for a lot of people in need. So we're grateful to not only attend a party but also to receive donations that Paul Marre has put together for us today," said Lorri Hereen, the executive director of Nevada SPCA.

"Snickers is a golden doodle, which I acquired five years ago, and four and half years ago he was trained to be our facility therapy dog. And during that period of time, he has helped hundreds of people deal with the worst day of their lives," said Jay Poster, Snickers' owner.

Some of the supplies people can donate include any bedding, cleaning supplies, cat litter, and dry dog and cat food.