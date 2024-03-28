Happy Birthday, Jimmy: LVMPD therapy dog has first birthday with the department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro's comfort dog is turning two years old, and the police department decided to celebrate.

In his one year with LVMPD, Jimmy has made hundreds of appearances all over the agency from the communications center to internal affairs, police academies, and retiree breakfasts. He’s even spent time with survivor families offering comfort and laughter.

Jimmy was donated to LVMPD’s Wellness Bureau by The Engelstad Foundation and Healing Hearts – a Life Changing Dog. The non-profit donates fully trained service, facility, and therapy dogs to those in need. In this case, LVMPD was in need of a furry friend to help officers recover from traumatic incidents, and to bring joy to community partners.

In advance of Jimmy’s March 31 birthday, the department threw him a party, complete with a cake fit for a good boy like him.