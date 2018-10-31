Safety tips to keep your kids safe on Halloween

Here's some things you can do to protect your kids.
Bring a flashlight, or add reflective tape or glow sticks to your child's costume to make them more visible to drivers.
Opt for headbands or face paint instead of masks that can block their vision.
Download the bSafe smartphone app. It essentially lets one user track another one in real time by following them on a map.
Even though tampering is rare, check your kid's Halloween candy for rips or holes or any discoloration.
Do you have this app yet? It could help keep your kids safe while trick-or-treating tomorrow night!
