Safety tips to keep your kids safe on Halloween

Halloween dangerous night for kids

Marissa Kynaston
1:00 AM, Oct 31, 2018
Benjamin and Abigael Springer show off their candy during the second annual Osan Trick-or-Treat Bash Oct. 28. Children collected candy through a safe maze of offices and booths from military personnel and base organizations. The Trick-or-Treat Bash was followed by a costume contest at the Officers club. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Evelyn Chavez)

Senior Airman Evelyn Chavez
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - With adult supervision, daylight and no streets to cross, many families are opting for Trunk or Treats for safety reasons.  

"I think everybody is in such a hurry they're not paying attention to the kids and the crossways," says Elizabeth Vilaseco, who attended a Trunk or Treat with her three children.

There are still the traditionalists, going door-to-door trick-or-treating.  For those, there are some concerns.  

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are twice as likely to get killed on Halloween, than any other day.  

It's why Clark County promotes Inside By 9 which discourages trick or treating after 9 p.m.

In Ohio, a 5-year-old boy tested positive for Meth after eating Halloween candy.  

Here's some things you can do to protect your kids.  

  • Bring a flashlight, or add reflective tape or glow sticks to your child's costume to make them more visible to drivers.  
  • Opt for headbands or face paint instead of masks that can block their vision.  
  • Download the bSafe smartphone app.  It essentially lets one user track another one in real time by following them on a map.  
  • Even though tampering is rare, check your kid's Halloween candy for rips or holes or any discoloration.  

