Gymnastics takes a major step forward for HBCUs at Fisk University

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Fisk University gymnast Jordynn Cromartie performs her floor exercise routine during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. On Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2023, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Cromartie, now a freshman at Fisk University, and the rest of her teammates will make history when they become the first HBCU to participate in an NCAA women's gymnastics meet. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnast Zanna Brewer performs her routine on the uneven bars during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk University will make history this week when the school's women's gymnastics team becomes the first Historically Black College and University to compete at the NCAA level. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnast Zyia Coleman waits to perform her uneven bars routine during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk University will make history this week when the school's women's gymnastics team becomes the first Historically Black College and University to compete at the NCAA level. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnasts Kiara Richman, left, HyCei White, and Jordynn Cromartie talk during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnast Liberty Mora performs her floor exercise routine during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnastics head coach Corrinne Tarver, center, talks with her team during a practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk University will make history this week when the school's women's gymnastics team becomes the first Historically Black College and University to compete at the NCAA level. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnast Zyia Coleman practices her dismount as teammate Liberty Mora spots her during practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk University will make history this week when the school's women's gymnastics team becomes the first Historically Black College and University to compete at the NCAA level. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnast HyCei White performs her floor exercise routine during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk University will make history this week when the school's women's gymnastics team becomes the first Historically Black College and University to compete at the NCAA level. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Fisk University gymnastics head coach Corrinne Tarver demonstrates a landing technique to Liberty Mora, left, during a team practice at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next