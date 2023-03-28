Gusts up to 50 mph expected in southern Nevada until Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada will be under a wind advisory until Wednesday night according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

The wind advisory started Tuesday overnight around 1 a.m. The advisory is expected to end 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, southwest winds could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 50 mph expected. Northwest Arizona, southeast California, south central and southern Nevada will be the areas affected.

"Gust winds could blow around unsecured objects," weather officials say. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."