LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight between two groups of people ended with gunfire and multiple people in police custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened at 4:57 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Fremont Street.



Officers initially got a call about a fight between the two groups. As soon as they arrived, they heard gunshots.

No one was injured and multiple people were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.