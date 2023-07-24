Gun safety advocates have generator stolen during Las Vegas hotel stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While staying at a Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Manuel and Patricia's activism tour bus' generator was stolen. They are the parents of Joaquin "Guac" Oliver, a student killed during the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The pair are in town to visit the Las Vegas Healing Garden at 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to a statement from Manuel Oliver, the generator for their bus was taken while at their hotel Sunday night.

"I had conversations all morning with different levels of authority. The person with the final call (David Rodriguez) for reimbursement is “on vacation”! That was not what I was told this morning. This happened in their parking inside the premises," Manuel said.

The couple are co-founders of Change the Ref. They have been using the converted school bus as a vehicle to travel across the country while focusing on "raising awareness about mass shootings and gun violence while working to reduce the influence of the NRA and gun manufacturers through strategic interventions."