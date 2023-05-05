Gun 'confiscated' from student at Derfelt Elementary School, school officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gun was confiscated from a student at Herbert A. Derfelt Elementary on Thursday, according to an email from school administrators.

Principal Lea Chua told parents and guardians in an email that administrators "confiscated a firearm from a student" on campus.

The incident was then "immediately reported" to CCSD Police for further investigation.

Principal Chua said that, due to the involvement of a student and an ongoing investigation, the school is unable to disclose any additional details on the matter.

However, Chua encouraged parents to "discuss school safety" with their children and encourage them to report any activity that could pose a risk to their safety.

Read the full email sent to Derfelt Elementary parents and guardians below: