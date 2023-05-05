Gun 'confiscated' from student at Derfelt Elementary School, school officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gun was confiscated from a student at Herbert A. Derfelt Elementary on Thursday, according to an email from school administrators.
Principal Lea Chua told parents and guardians in an email that administrators "confiscated a firearm from a student" on campus.
The incident was then "immediately reported" to CCSD Police for further investigation.
Principal Chua said that, due to the involvement of a student and an ongoing investigation, the school is unable to disclose any additional details on the matter.
However, Chua encouraged parents to "discuss school safety" with their children and encourage them to report any activity that could pose a risk to their safety.
Read the full email sent to Derfelt Elementary parents and guardians below:
Dear Parents/Guardians:
This is Herbert A. Derfelt Principal Lea Chua.
In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus.
School administration confiscated a firearm from a student. The incident was immediately reported to CCSD Police for investigation and handled the situation.
Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app.
Please know that this is a police matter, so we are unable to discuss specifics. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-4370.