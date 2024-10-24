Guests at a hotel on the north end of the Strip left with no running water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One hotel and casino on the north end of the Strip has been out of running water since Wednesday.

SAHARA Hotel & Casino said survey work carried out on the property by a contractor resulted in a breached water line— leaving guests with no running water.

A spokesperson with the hotel said guests have access to complimentary bottled water, complimentary refreshments and breakfast items as restaurants remain temporarily closed.

They said SAHARA is working to resolve the issue and is taking measures to help guests with anything they may need.

This is a developing story. Stick with KTNV for the latest updates.