LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, one lucky man from Sacramento, California, won more than $80,000 while playing at The Strat Hotel, Casino & Sky pod.

Jourbee K., participated in Xtreme 21 +3 game for three aces of the same suit. During the first round, he won $82,837; in the second round, he won $4,881 for a grand total of $87,718. The jackpot has added to the multitude of wins at the STRAT.